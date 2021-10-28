Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 81,522 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,522 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Cintas worth $78,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $422.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $432.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

