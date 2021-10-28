Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 94,403 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.13% of The AZEK worth $74,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The AZEK by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 14.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The AZEK by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 53,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

