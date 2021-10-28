Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.36

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $632,836.30 and $171,513.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

