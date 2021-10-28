Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Announces Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.25, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

