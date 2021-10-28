Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $148.47, but opened at $155.42. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $152.99, with a volume of 807 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

