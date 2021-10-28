GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

