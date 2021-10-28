Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,827. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.