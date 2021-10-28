Governor DAO Market Cap Hits $6.36 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $307,216.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

