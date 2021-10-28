Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Decreased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.41% of Graco worth $52,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after buying an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.