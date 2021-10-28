Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.95. 222,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,039. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.