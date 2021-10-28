Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $252-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.09 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.95. 222,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,039. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.