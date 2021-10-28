Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.26

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$99.26 and last traded at C$99.24, with a volume of 118976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$91.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$85.17.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.