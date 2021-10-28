GravityCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $224.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,090.52 and approximately $224.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,519,561 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

