Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Gray Television worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 66.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $281,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 25.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 115.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GTN stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

