Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

