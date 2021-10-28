Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.
About Great Eagle
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.