Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $955.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,149 shares of company stock valued at $449,846 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

