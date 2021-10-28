Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

