Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 17.40 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.20. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.