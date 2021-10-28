Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.130-$2.270 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.13-2.27 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

