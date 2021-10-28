Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
