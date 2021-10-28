Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Plains stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

