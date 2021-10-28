Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GRP stock remained flat at $GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market cap of £8.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17. Greencoat Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

