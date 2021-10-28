Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 31.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Greif has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

