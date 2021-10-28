Grid+ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,744.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $102,744.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

