Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

GRIN stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 5,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $282.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

