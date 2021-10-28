Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $179.26. 219,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $102.68 and a 52 week high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.
