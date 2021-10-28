Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $179.26. 219,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,662. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $102.68 and a 52 week high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.