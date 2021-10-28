GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. GTY Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%. On average, analysts expect GTY Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $80,833.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,470 shares of company stock worth $702,287. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GTY Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

