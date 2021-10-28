Guggenheim Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.66.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.62. 54,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

