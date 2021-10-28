Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 78,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,183. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
