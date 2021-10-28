Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 78,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,183. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

