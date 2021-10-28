Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $436.06

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.06 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.57), with a volume of 31,763 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £137.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.