Harmony Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $549.42 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00322390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,225,059,653 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,353,653 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

