Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.62 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $157.06 or 0.00259620 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $99.57 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 665,672 coins and its circulating supply is 633,954 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

