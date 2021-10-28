Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 1,222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $417.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $421.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

