Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 13,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

