Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.29.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.