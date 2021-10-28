Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 5,331 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

