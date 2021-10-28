Haverford Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

