Haverford Trust Co. Buys 48,674 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 20,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 91.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,166,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $309,694,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,350,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $478,858,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

