Haverford Trust Co. Buys 973 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day moving average is $265.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.86.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

