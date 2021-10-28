Haverford Trust Co. Buys Shares of 58,781 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

