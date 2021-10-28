Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.15 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.