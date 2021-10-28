Haverford Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

