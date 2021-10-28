Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,256.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,378 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.76 and a one year high of $166.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

