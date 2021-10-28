Haverford Trust Co. Has $10.88 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,379,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,922,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

