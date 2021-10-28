Haverford Trust Co. Has $11.64 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.