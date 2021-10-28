Haverford Trust Co. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,006,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 94.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.