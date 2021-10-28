Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

