Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $380.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $383.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

