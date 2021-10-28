Haverford Trust Co. Invests $6.48 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

