Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,986,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 85,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

