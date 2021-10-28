Haverford Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $129.26 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

